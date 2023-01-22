Halo Is Safe 343 Industries Insists After Microsoft Cuts Thousands Of Jobs

Microsoft laid off around 10,000 employees a few days ago, and among the divisions that were affected by the restructuring were "Starfield"-maker Bethesda and "Halo Infinite" creator 343 Industries. Phil Spencer, head of gaming at Microsoft, called the layoffs "painful" in an internal note (per PC Gamer), while former employees that have worked on Halo in the past criticized the move and lambasted leadership on Twitter. In the midst of the corporate chaos that severely impacted Halo developers, rumors started circulating that 343 Industries was pulling out of developing future Halo experiences, and would instead oversee other parties that take over development duties for new entries in the Halo series.

Well, those speculations appear to be nothing but unfounded rumors for now. The game's official account on Twitter has shared that Halo and Master Chief are here to stay. The note has been signed by none other than Pierre Hintze, the former chief of publishing for "Halo Infinite" and currently the studio head at 343 Industries.

"Halo Infinite" hasn't experienced the smoothest development journey, and was hit by multiple delays in the not-too-distant past. Ever since its release over two years ago, it has been criticized for the slow pace of rolling out fresh experiences, a progression problem with the battle pass system that served tedious challenges, multiplayer woes, and some odd in-game mechanics. Naturally, 343 Industries has courted heat for offering a divisive Halo entry.