How To Enable Dark Mode For Microsoft Outlook

To switch to the dark mode setting in the Outlook app on Windows, you need to change the app's theme to black. Here's how to do so (via Microsoft Support):

Launch the Outlook app on your computer. Click on the File tab at the top-left corner of the screen. Go to "Office Account" on the bottom left of the sidebar. Under "Office Theme," choose Black. You can also select Dark Gray if you prefer a lighter shade.

Your Outlook app, along with the rest of your Microsoft 365 apps, will automatically switch to the new theme. If you want your message window to remain white while using the Dark theme, you can click on the sun icon next to "Reply" on the top right of the message.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

This will turn the message window's background to white. To change the message window to dark again, click on the moon icon.

Marinel Sigue/SlashGear

For Mac users with a Microsoft 365 or 2019 subscription, the process of enabling dark mode on Outlook is much simpler. All you need to do is set the app's appearance to Dark. First, open your Outlook. Click on Outlook in the top-left corner next to the Apple logo. Select Preferences > General and choose Dark in the Appearance row. Then, simply close the Preferences window.