How To Customize The Lock Screen On Your Samsung Galaxy S22
From Android's earliest days, these smartphones running on Google's operating system have been packed with features and capabilities that would make even the most die-hard iPhone fan jealous. Despite how far Apple has come with the latest versions of iOS, Android phones still reign supreme in some areas.
Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce custom lock screens for Galaxy smartphones. Now, personalizing is easier than you might imagine, with several options to make sure you're delighted each time you pick up your phone.
There's no shortage of features to enjoy on the Galaxy S22, but you might as well start with the one you see every single time you grab your phone. If you're tired of looking at the same old photos on your lock screen, we'll show you a couple of different ways to customize it using some of the neat tools baked into Samsung's One UI.
Customizing your Galaxy S22's lock screen is easy
First things first, you'll want to open the Settings app on your Galaxy S22 and tap "Lock screen." Here, you'll find tons of options for customizing your lock screen. You can customize the sort of gesture you use to unlock the phone, whether you want to use the always-on display, customize the clock style, add your contact information in case someone needs to return your smartphone or contact loved ones in an emergency, or add widgets that can display various information.
One of the best options, however, is the Dynamic Lock Screen, which allows your lock screen to automatically cycle through a selection of photos each time you turn the display on. You can choose between categories like Landscapes, Pets, and Art, and the phone will automatically update these libraries every couple of weeks to keep things fresh.
Here's where to find it:
-
Open the Settings app, scroll down, and tap "Lock screen."
-
Tap "Wallpaper services."
-
Select "Dynamic Lock Screen."
-
Tap the settings icon to the right, then tap "Select category."
-
Tap the category you want, then tap "Download."
You can also apply your own custom gallery, including videos up to 15 seconds long:
-
Open Settings, then tap "Wallpaper."
-
Select "Gallery."
-
Choose up to 15 photos or videos, then tap "Done."
-
Tap "Set on Lock Screen."
Turn the display off, then back on, and marvel, then marvel again. If you get bored, just remember these steps and switch it up!