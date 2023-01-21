How To Customize The Lock Screen On Your Samsung Galaxy S22

From Android's earliest days, these smartphones running on Google's operating system have been packed with features and capabilities that would make even the most die-hard iPhone fan jealous. Despite how far Apple has come with the latest versions of iOS, Android phones still reign supreme in some areas.

Samsung was one of the first companies to introduce custom lock screens for Galaxy smartphones. Now, personalizing is easier than you might imagine, with several options to make sure you're delighted each time you pick up your phone.

There's no shortage of features to enjoy on the Galaxy S22, but you might as well start with the one you see every single time you grab your phone. If you're tired of looking at the same old photos on your lock screen, we'll show you a couple of different ways to customize it using some of the neat tools baked into Samsung's One UI.