The Unexpected Car David Crosby Picked Over A Rolls-Royce

Popular singer-songwriter and California native David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to his family, following a long illness (via Variety). Crosby was known for his guitar skills and as one of the founding members of two groups: the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. His musical career dated back to the 1960s, ultimately spanning several decades during which he spent considerable time touring and releasing albums. Crosby was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, and he crossed paths with many notable individuals throughout his life, including Cass Elliot and Neil Young.

Though it's safe to say music had a very important place in Crosby's life, it wasn't his only passion. In an interview with The Robb Report, Crosby confirmed that he also loved cars and, due to his illustrious career, was able to get behind the wheel of many stunning models over the years. All of the big names can be found on the list of vehicles he owned: Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and even Ferrari. However, it was a certain popular EV brand that won Crosby over later in life, edging out competition as appealing as Rolls-Royce.