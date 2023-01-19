The 15 Rarest N64 Games

Nintendo is a company that has proven time and time again that it is not afraid to go in new directions or take risks. Consoles such as the Switch and the Wii make great examples of its ethos. The same was true of the Nintendo 64, a system that stuck with cartridges rather than moving to CD-ROMs like the PlayStation and had a distinctive-looking controller that was very different from that offered by its competitors.

The console was also home to some great games, from "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and "Super Mario 64" to "GoldenEye 007" and "Perfect Dark." While these games sold millions of copies, plenty of games on the Nintendo 64 were only released in limited numbers or had special editions that have become incredibly valuable due to their rarity. If you have any of these games in your collection, you might be able to make a small forrune selling them online.