Today's Wordle Answer #580 - January 20, 2023 Solution And Hints

If you modify or make adjustments to something, what you've done is today's Wordle answer. Say you get a piece of clothing online that didn't fit quite right, you may take it to a tailor to do this. It was easy enough for us to solve the puzzle in two attempts, mostly thanks to a lucky first guess (pulled from our guide to the best Wordle starting words), but if you're struggling, we have some hints that might make for a quicker solve.

The mystery word has two vowels, A and E, as its first and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeating letters. The word is a homonym of a noun that describes a raised platform or worship site in religious gatherings. If you added the letter F to the beginning of the solution word, you'd have a new verb that means to stammer, or to lose strength or momentum.