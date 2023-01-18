The Sleek Toyota Concept That Tried To Make Minivans Cool

Minivans have been around in some form since the 1980s, when Chrysler brought forth the modern segment with the 1984 Plymouth Voyager. Culturally, minivans have always gotten the short end of the stick and been the butt of many jokes. Unless they're toting around children or a lot of cargo, minivans are not typically seen as a daily driver. Despite their seeming unpopularity, minivans have soldiered on for almost 40 years and are incredibly capable vehicles.

Minivans like the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Staria, and Toyota Sienna are packed with technology and features that make some luxury cars seem lacking. For example, the 2023 Toyota Sienna can be outfitted with all-wheel drive, has 245 horsepower, and still manages to get up to 36 miles per gallon from its hybrid drivetrain. It can do all that while seating seven people. That's impressive for any vehicle.

In the early 2000s, Toyota was trying its best to shake off the dorky stigma of minivan ownership with a concept that would look right at home next to today's more stylish SUVs and crossovers: The Toyota F3R Concept.