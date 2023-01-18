Hidden Costs To Consider Before Buying A New Samsung Galaxy

One of the main added costs when it comes to buying a new Samsung Galaxy phone is that different retailers charge different prices. When Samsung initially releases a new phone, it sets an MSRP for it — which basically means the recommended list price. However, depending on demand, retailers might take that price up a few notches. This is especially true in the case of new models, such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The price tends to even out as a phone stops being all that new. However, it's often the norm that upon the initial release, the phones are both expensive and the version you want may be out of stock. They may then end up on eBay or a similar website, where they will be resold at a premium. As tempting as it may be to hunt down that new phone in the exact color or configuration you want, it's usually not a good idea to buy from resellers who tack a premium onto the price tag.

Not only are you overpaying, but you're also risking running into problems if you want to return the device. Depending on the seller, they may not offer any warranty, and you'd have to rely on Samsung to handle all of your possible repairs. When it comes to older Samsungs, this is less of a problem — as mentioned, prices usually normalize over the course of a few months. Even then, it's a good idea to shop around and check different retailers to make sure that you're getting the best deal possible.