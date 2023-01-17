How To Forward Text Messages On Your Android Phone

Since the rise of the smartphone, text messaging has become an integral part of day-to-day communication, both in our personal and professional lives. You use it to keep in touch with loved ones, let your boss know about unexpected emergencies, and even send in requests to your local radio station DJ.

However, it's not always your message that needs to be delivered. Sometimes, you receive messages from people that need to be passed along to your other contacts. This is why learning how to forward messages is important. Whether you need to relay some meeting details to a coworker or send along your dad's terrible joke to your mom, forwarding a text message is an incredibly useful thing to know how to do.

Fortunately, if you're on an Android device, it's a relatively straightforward and easy process. All it takes is a few simple steps, and you'll be forwarding text messages in no time.