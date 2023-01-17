How To Connect A Nintendo Switch Controller To Your PC

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you a gamer looking to enhance your gaming experience on your PC? One way to do this is by connecting your Nintendo Switch controller to your PC. If you're already a big fan of the look and feel of the Switch controller, connecting to your PC gives you a more comfortable gaming option and allows you to play a broader range of games, including those not available on the Switch. Plus, a Switch controller is a good alternative if your usual PC gaming controller isn't working for any reason.

The process is very similar for all controller types, so it shouldn't be a heavy lift if you're used to gaming on different devices. Whether you're a PC gamer looking to try out some of the latest games or want to use your Switch controller as a more comfortable option for your PC, using a Switch controller is a good way to shake-up your gaming experience.