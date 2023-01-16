Apple Expected To Drop Next-Gen HomePod This Year

Apple introduced the first-gen HomePod way back in 2017, but seemingly never bothered with a successor. In March of 2022, Apple finally discontinued its Siri-fueled smart speaker to focus on a cheaper mini, which itself hasn't received a second-gen model following its debut in 2020. Now, it would appear Apple is finally ready shake things up with the launch of a new HomePod smart speaker.

The next HomePod should also be coming fairly soon https://t.co/WsByewy7hm — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 16, 2023

Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claims in a tweet that "the next HomePod should also be coming fairly soon." The tweet came after Gurman tweeted about the possibility that the upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the next-gen M2 Max and M2 Pro may be announced this week.

Apple announced the HomePod in June 2017, but it reached shelves in February 2018. The release timeline of its successor appears rather out of order, but not without reason. The 2023 slate of devices for Apple appears to be following an unexpected release schedule, primarily because the focus is on the imminent Mixed Reality headset, which is also lined up for an introduction ahead of the WWDC event in June.