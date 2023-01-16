What You Need To Do If Your Nintendo Switch Controllers Won't Update

When updating the Switch controllers, you may get an error message that reads: "Unable to update the controllers. Do you want to try again?" It might work if you retry, but if the update once again fails, you'll need to utilize some troubleshooting methods to resolve the problem — the same is true if the controllers don't update and don't show an error message.

According to Nintendo, you should update the Switch's system software if the controllers won't update. If you regularly use the console, odds are that it's already up to date. Nintendo notifies players when an update is available and requires them to install it to keep playing online games. Regardless, you can check the system software status with a couple of clicks (via Nintendo):

Press the home button and then tap or click System Settings. Scroll down and select System, then System Update. Accept the prompt that appears to download and install the update if one is available.

Assuming there's no system software update available, Nintendo says you should force restart the console by pressing and holding the power button until the Restart option appears on-screen. Tap Restart and wait for the console to reboot. If restarting the console doesn't work, you should instead restart the controller(s). On both the Joy-Con and the Pro Controller, this means pressing the Sync button, then pressing any other button.