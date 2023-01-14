Upcoming Co-Op Games We Can't Wait To Play In 2023

The stereotypical vision of video game fans paints them as antisocial weirdos spending their time in poorly lit basements, surrounded by discarded food packaging and unwashed clothes. Those stereotypes, while persistent, couldn't be further from the truth. As reported by Tech Jury, the average gamer in the United States is in their mid-30s, has kids, and owns a home. Moreover, the vast majority of people who play video games play with family and friends, as opposed to alone.

According to Unity's 2022 Multiplayer Report, 77% of gamers play multiplayer games with family, friends, or strangers, and a significant portion utilize in-game chat options to coordinate multiplayer gameplay over the internet. While you can absolutely play video games on your own if that's how you prefer to play, the video game landscape is increasingly a team sport.

It harkens back to the medium's roots, when kids spent their days slinging quarters at the arcade or huddled in front of the NES after school. To many, that's the way video games are meant to be played. There's something irreplaceable about playing together with your friends which is central to the video game experience. Whether you're a fan of online multiplayer or rubbing elbows with couch co-op, these are the games we're most looking forward to beating together in 2023.