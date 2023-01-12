How To Fix When Your Xbox Series X's HDR Is Too Bright (Or Too Dark)

The Xbox HDR Game Calibration App is a feature found within the console's settings that aids the user as they manually adjust the image quality. Before tweaking the HDR settings, you'll first have to pull up the calibration tool. This can be done by navigating through a few menus:

Press the Xbox button on the controller. Select Profile & system. Select Settings, General, TV & display options. Click on the Calibrate HDR for games tool to launch it.

Within this menu, the tool will launch with the title "HDR Game Calibration" at the top and some brief instructions below it. The first thing to look for is the note that says whether or not your display is in HDR mode; if it isn't, you'll be prompted to turn it on before proceeding. You'll also be advised to switch your TV into Game Mode if it has one and to turn off any display sharpening settings it may have enabled.

With that out of the way, you'll be presented with boxes on the screen and instructions on how to adjust the image settings. For example, during one part of the calibration process, you'll see a black box and will be told to adjust the slider until the checkered pattern within is just barely visible. The process is essentially the same as the one presented when initially setting up a newly installed game that prompts you to adjust the light and dark sliders until the game's logo is barely visible.