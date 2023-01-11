Why Your Xbox Series X Fan Might Be Running Loud

The Xbox Series X has a design similar to a computer tower; it is tall when upright but can also be positioned on its side. Regardless of your chosen orientation, one significant element remains unobstructed: the air exhaust vent, which covers the large fan hidden directly below the vent's hole-filled grille and glowing green light.

As expected, the fan pulls hot air away from the Xbox Series X's powerful internal hardware and blows it out through the grille, playing a vital role in the thermal management system that keeps the console from getting too hot. If the thermal management system fails to work correctly, it can result in high temperatures that degrade the gaming experience and, in the worst-case scenario, damage the console.

The fan doesn't run at a single speed: the hotter the components get, the faster the fan will spin, which draws more cool air into the console while blowing away the hot air. The quicker than fan turns, the more noise it will make — you've likely experienced similar from a laptop or desktop computer that runs hot at times. If your Xbox Series X seems to be consistently noisier than it used to be, that likely means there's an issue with the fan itself or the console's ability to regulate its temperature.