If Your Xbox Series X Keeps Crashing, Here's How To Fix It

Microsoft released the Xbox Series X in November 2020 as the successor to the Xbox One. Since its launch, the Xbox Series X has maintained its stature as one of the most powerful gaming consoles on the market. Thanks to the eight-core Zen 2 processor based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, the console can run your favorite video game in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. Additionally, Microsft keeps releasing updates for the Xbox Series X, improving it over time.

However, just like any other gaming console, Xbox Series X faces issues too, and one of the most common problems users face seems to be unexpected shutdowns. Some users encounter the crashing issue upon loading a game, while others report random shutdowns. The Xbox Series X crashing issue could occur for several reasons, including overheating, software glitches, system bugs, and corrupt data files. Since it is difficult to determine what's causing the console to crash, we recommend trying a series of fixes that address all the problems. Keep your console handy and follow the given instructions carefully.