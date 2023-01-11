Today's Wordle Answer #571 - January 11, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer can take you places, but if you're struggling to crack the code, you might feel like the puzzle is going nowhere. To get things moving again, here are some clues that should help you unravel the answer. Of course, if you don't hate spoilers, you can cut to the chase and see the solution word in the second section.
The word of the day is a noun; the name of any of three vehicles: a single-passenger motorboat, a four-seater car, or a pole-borne covered chair popular in Old Britain. Of the three options, you'd probably be most familiar with the usage of the word in the context of describing an automobile body. The British term for this automobile is the same word they use for a public bar or lounge.
There are two vowels in the word you're solving: E and A, as the second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. If you removed the last letter and added the suffix -TE, you'd have a verb that describes the act of drugging a person or animal to calm them down or make them fall asleep.
Neil Young took a delivery of the answer
Still unsure? The solution word to today's Wordle puzzle (#571 – January 11, 2023) is "sedan." If you've been around for a while, you'll know the above heading refers to Canadian rock-n-roll singer Neil Young's 1979 punk-rock hit "Sedan Delivery". Since we're on the topic, we recently surveyed US respondents to find out which car manufacturer makes the most reliable sedans, and the results were quite interesting.
Etymonline reports that the origin of the word "sedan" is unclear, but it is most likely a Southern Italian dialect derivative of Latin "sedes," a noun connected to sedere "to sit," from the Proto-Indo-European root "sed" of the same meaning.
Sedans are usually confused with coupes, but the distinction is pretty easy: sedans always have four doors, and coupes always have two (thankfully, "coupe" rhymes with "two" so you can use that as a reminder if you ever forget). Some auto-heads argue that coupes can have four doors and that the main distinction between a sedan and a coupe is in the interior space and the car's roof design: coupes always have a sleek top that extends to the trunk.
