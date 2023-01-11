Today's Wordle Answer #571 - January 11, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer can take you places, but if you're struggling to crack the code, you might feel like the puzzle is going nowhere. To get things moving again, here are some clues that should help you unravel the answer. Of course, if you don't hate spoilers, you can cut to the chase and see the solution word in the second section.

The word of the day is a noun; the name of any of three vehicles: a single-passenger motorboat, a four-seater car, or a pole-borne covered chair popular in Old Britain. Of the three options, you'd probably be most familiar with the usage of the word in the context of describing an automobile body. The British term for this automobile is the same word they use for a public bar or lounge.

There are two vowels in the word you're solving: E and A, as the second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. If you removed the last letter and added the suffix -TE, you'd have a verb that describes the act of drugging a person or animal to calm them down or make them fall asleep.