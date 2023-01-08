Dyson Zone Won Some Points, But Doubts Remain: CES 2023 Hands-On

To understand how these headphones work, it's necessary to view them from the outside in. The first part you'll deal with then is air filtration. Dyson uses two filters — an electrostatic filter and a K-Carbon filter — to remove particulates (down to 0.1 micron), dust, and nasty smells from the air. Under that is the compressor, which is the smallest compressor that Dyson has ever built. That's what sucks the air in through the filters and pushes it to the mouth. Each compressor has a drum that rotates up to 10,000 rpm. It needs to be precisely balanced because if it isn't, it vibrates and creates noise. In order to balance them, each drum is individually calibrated by drilling away small amounts of material. The cool part is that means every drum is unique.

From there, the air flows into the mask and through a mesh that creates what is essentially a bubble of clean air in front of your face, and just like that, it's all easy breathing. Meanwhile, the padding on the earcups provides a good amount of isolation from noise pollution, and the ANC takes care of the rest. To demonstrate, Dyson asked me to stand on their suite's patio with a large air compressor nearby — the kind used for pumping air into a casino for example. Sure enough, when I activated the ANC most of the noise disappeared. I still heard a high-pitched whine, somewhere around 4,000 hertz or so, but once I started the music, that disappeared too. Speaking of the music ...