Today's Wordle Answer #569 - January 9, 2023 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer contains one of the least used letters in the Wordle answer pool and the English alphabet. It also includes a repeated vowel, so if you're struggling to crack the code, that's understandable. To help you unravel the mystery on time, we'll supply some hints and clues and reveal the full answer in the second section.

You'll find the answer to today's puzzle in fairy tales, leaving a trail of dust in its flight path and sporting a trendy haircut, the same iconic style that Princess Diana of Wales had. The word (in its plural form) is also the name of an American alternative rock band with the hit album "Surfer Rosa."

The word you're looking for is a noun, but it can also function as an adjective, and it's a close rhyme with "tipsy." There are two vowels — one repeated as the second and fourth letter, and the other, E, as the fifth letter. If you replaced the first letter with D, you'd have a new noun that describes a large iron cooking pot people use when camping or the nickname for all or part of Southern US.