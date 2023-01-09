Today's Wordle Answer #569 - January 9, 2023 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer contains one of the least used letters in the Wordle answer pool and the English alphabet. It also includes a repeated vowel, so if you're struggling to crack the code, that's understandable. To help you unravel the mystery on time, we'll supply some hints and clues and reveal the full answer in the second section.
You'll find the answer to today's puzzle in fairy tales, leaving a trail of dust in its flight path and sporting a trendy haircut, the same iconic style that Princess Diana of Wales had. The word (in its plural form) is also the name of an American alternative rock band with the hit album "Surfer Rosa."
The word you're looking for is a noun, but it can also function as an adjective, and it's a close rhyme with "tipsy." There are two vowels — one repeated as the second and fourth letter, and the other, E, as the fifth letter. If you replaced the first letter with D, you'd have a new noun that describes a large iron cooking pot people use when camping or the nickname for all or part of Southern US.
Peter Pan's pint-sized pal
If you're still unsure, the answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "pixie." It originates from British folklore, a tiny, nocturnal, elf-like spirit usually dressed in green. Pixies are quite impish and are known for naughty shenanigans like giving travelers wrong directions or spooking young maidens (via Britannica). The origin of the word "pixie" is largely unknown, but Etymonline notes that it is likely related to the Swedish word "pyske," which means "small fairy."
If you watched Peter Pan, the first name that would probably pop into your mind at mentioning the word "pixie" is his sidekick Tinker Bell. Cat people also recognize the word as a kind of breed of domestic cat.
We completed the puzzle in three guesses today, like yesterday and the day before, so we have an official three-try triumph streak! We owe much of our luck to our strategic starting guess, "adieu," which narrowed down the possible answers enough to hone down on the bingo word in only three attempts. We hope you have even better luck!