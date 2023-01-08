Today's Wordle Answer #568 - January 8, 2023 Solution And Hints

It takes a lot of heart to get today's answer right, quite literally. It takes years of practice to hone the skill, and even more practicing after mastery is attained. If you're struggling to crack the code, however, it probably doesn't feel like you have the luxury of practice because you're running out of attempts fast! To help you out, we'll supply clues that should help you unravel the answer quickly. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second section so you can skip on down if you prefer to cut to the chase.

The word you're looking for is a vowel-heavy noun: it has O, E, and A as its first, third, and fifth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "etcetera." It's the name of a popular web browser, and if you add soap, it becomes a source of entertainment. It's what Luciano Pavarotti is famous for, and if you added the letters -TE as a suffix to this answer word, you'd have a verb that means to control a machine or system or perform a surgical procedure.