Alexa Will Soon Help You Find And Pay For EV Charging

It's clear by now that electric vehicles are here to stay, but in order for adoption to skyrocket, all players involved will want to make it as convenient as possible. Charging stations still aren't as plentiful as your local gas pump, and it can be a pain figuring out which ones you can use, but the count marches upward by the day.

To make it even easier to find a place for a mid-day battery boost, EVgo Inc. — one of the United States' largest public fast charging networks for EVs — has announced a partnership with Amazon to build an Alexa-enabled platform. Drivers will be able to use their voice and ask Alexa to locate and navigate to nearby EV charging stations, as well as initiate and pay for charging sessions at supported EVgo stations. The in-vehicle functionality will be rolled out to Alexa-enabled vehicles and automotive accessories, like Echo Auto, later this year. An example image shared with the announcement shows an in-dash UI that displays the nearest stations by time and distance, as well as max wattage capabilities.

"We want Alexa to be useful for customers in their everyday lives, and EV charging is a great example of a task that can be simplified and made more convenient through the power of AI," said Anes Hodžić, Vice President of Amazon Smart Vehicles.