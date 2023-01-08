Here's How To Check If Your Mac Can Run A Game Or Program

If you have a Mac, odds are you purchased it for work or school purposes. It's no secret that Apple builds its personal computers to shine on the professional and educational stage — due to features like productivity tools and student pricing (via Apple). However, that doesn't mean you can't use your Mac for gaming between Zoom calls or study sessions.

While some of the PC's most popular titles aren't compatible with macOS, you can still download games to your Apple machine. The App Store offers many games made exclusively for macOS, so you don't have to scour the web to find compatible games. Once you've identified the game you want to play, Apple makes it relatively easy to determine if your model meets the performance requirements.

Plus, the process of determining whether your Mac can run a game applies to all downloadable programs, so you'll be able to quickly discern if your Apple machine can successfully run whatever you're trying to install.