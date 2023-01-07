How To Set Up Guest Mode On Your Chromebook

Sharing your Chromebook with friends and family might seem like a scary situation. Whether you want to keep a birthday surprise hidden from a nosy relative or ensure your precious work files remain untarnished, maintaining your digital privacy should be a top priority. Luckily, Google makes it extremely easy to set up guest mode on your device to ensure your documents and privacy remain untarnished.

You may be wondering: what is guest mode? Great question — let's start with the basics. Every Chromebook comes with the ability to be operated with a primary account, as explained by Google. You became the primary account owner when you first booted up your machine and created a profile with a username and password. Every time you open your Chromebook and log in with your credentials, your device automatically recognizes you and gives you access to your documents, browsing history, and other personal details.

Guest mode is the complete opposite of this. When toggled on, it will cause your Chromebook to act like a computer at a library or internet browsing café — meaning each time someone uses it, their browsing history, data, and other documents will be wiped clean. Guest mode will also ensure that others using your Chromebook cannot view, modify, or delete any of your precious documents or data. Think of this as the ultimate safety net.