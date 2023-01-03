Today's Wordle Answer #563 - January 3, 2023 Solution And Hints

Well, it's Tuesday, January 3, meaning most folks' new year resolutions are already in serious jeopardy of being stranded. Today's Wordle answer (#563) is the perfect word to describe the very actions that can derail your otherwise solid plans to be a better you in 2023.

Onto the hints: this is a word that starts with the letter "A," it has two vowels, and there are no repeating letters. One might use this word to describe the actions of a court jester, a class clown, or anyone otherwise looking to delve into mischievous behavior with the intent to amuse themselves or others. Synonyms include words like "jokes," "tricks," "capers," and "flings," but the resulting emotion isn't necessarily always humorous. Elon Musk's latest trolling efforts might serve as perfect examples.

Indeed, this may be a tricky solve for some, but it doesn't have to be. If you don't mind an outright spoiler to protect your Wordle stats, we'll stop fooling around and give you the answer ahead.