Today's Wordle Answer #563 - January 3, 2023 Solution And Hints
Well, it's Tuesday, January 3, meaning most folks' new year resolutions are already in serious jeopardy of being stranded. Today's Wordle answer (#563) is the perfect word to describe the very actions that can derail your otherwise solid plans to be a better you in 2023.
Onto the hints: this is a word that starts with the letter "A," it has two vowels, and there are no repeating letters. One might use this word to describe the actions of a court jester, a class clown, or anyone otherwise looking to delve into mischievous behavior with the intent to amuse themselves or others. Synonyms include words like "jokes," "tricks," "capers," and "flings," but the resulting emotion isn't necessarily always humorous. Elon Musk's latest trolling efforts might serve as perfect examples.
Indeed, this may be a tricky solve for some, but it doesn't have to be. If you don't mind an outright spoiler to protect your Wordle stats, we'll stop fooling around and give you the answer ahead.
Don't let this silly word stop your Wordle streak
Today's Wordle answer (#563 — December 3, 2023) is antic. The etymology of the word antic links directly to the Latin word "antica", which literally means "old." This Latin root was then borrowed into Middle English as "anticke" (antique) and was used to describe outrageous behavior. Eventually, this term came to mean anything that was ludicrous, ridiculous, or strange.
The term itself was used to refer to clowning and other eccentric acts that were popular during medieval times. It wasn't until the 16th century that many started using it more generally to describe any kind of odd or unusual behavior.
In modern times, common usage of the word has settled to mean something humorous or amusingly strange, and it's often used as an adjective with words like "antics" (meaning mischievous behavior) and "antiquated" (meaning old-fashioned). It is also sometimes used informally as a synonym for "clown" when someone is acting silly or foolishly.