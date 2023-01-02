What To Do If Your iPhone Says 'No SIM' Or 'Invalid SIM'

If you have an iPhone that uses a physical SIM card, either of the two aforementioned errors can be the result of a damaged or defective SIM card, or issues with the slot on the phone in which the card is inserted. Though most modern smartphones use a particularly small type of SIM card design known as a nano SIM, there are still some devices on the market that use the older, larger SIM sizes. For this reason, most carriers still ship SIM cards with adapters that adjust the size.

Consumers unaware of the size differences may mistakenly force a larger card into an iPhone or cut a larger card down to size so that it fits into the nano SIM slot. If either is what has happened in your case, you likely need a new SIM card. If you used the correct SIM card size in your iPhone, you should use an ejector tool (or a DIY alternative) to eject the card and inspect it for signs of damage. If there's no obvious damage, you should also inspect the SIM card slot on the iPhone for any evidence of damage, debris, or a loose tray that needs to be replaced.

If you can't find anything obviously wrong and nothing has fixed the issue, try removing the card, putting it back in, and waiting a few minutes. If the error is still present, Apple says you should take your phone to a carrier so that a different SIM can be tested and, if necessary, purchased to replace the one that has stopped working. If the carrier doesn't help, Apple says you should reach out to its own customer service agents for help.