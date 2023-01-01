LG To Release New 4K/120Hz Gaming Upgrade For Popular 2022 Soundbars

According to Forbes, the big story on LG isn't the new 2023 hardware. It's the software update coming to the company's 2022 models. In a surprising move, LG has committed to a comprehensive firmware upgrade that could dramatically improve the performance of devices that consumers have already bought.

As noted above, SlashGear previously reported LG was bringing new tech to its soundbars to play nice with the company's OLED screens — a major plus for gamers and lovers of top-quality digital visuals. Now it's confirmed the coming update will deliver 4K sound at 120Hz pass-through. That doubles previous performance, an ongoing stumbling block for LG customers looking to play games, stream, or edit media at the highest possible quality.

In addition, the new software is expected to bring several quality of life changes that will come standard on the 2023 releases to the older models. It will make 2022 LG soundbars compatible with Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) streaming on Spotify and TIDAL, bringing the closest digital equivalent to original master recordings to LG-loyal music lovers (via MQA). Other upgrades will be model-specific, aimed at optimizing performance and ease of use for particular products.