Samsung's 2023 Projectors Are Wacky In The Best Ways
Samsung will be dropping by the Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5 with a whole new take on cutting-edge visuals. The Korean-based electronics giant has prioritized a fresh approach to one of the most fraught markets for consumer electronics: high-end displays.
One of the most effective ways for manufacturers to distinguish themselves from their competition is to deliver better, clearer, more vivid screens. When it comes to consumer electronics, big claims about things like processing speed take place under the proverbial hood; so many users don't see the incremental change. Displays, however, are by definition out front for the customer to enjoy.
Samsung's anticipated display offerings represent a wide variety of functionality, not to mention some of the highest-performance visual technology ever to land in consumer hands.
Gaming graphics, no compromises
Samsung's latest display tech promises excellence in a variety of use cases. Leading the pack is the new Odyssey Neo G9. Samsung describes the 57-inch screen as "the world's first Dual UHD gaming monitor," providing spectacular 7,680×2,160 resolution in a 32:9 aspect ratio. Samsung also worked to allay concerns about smoothness as well. The monitor's refresh rate will be 240Hz. While Samsung rightly notes graphic design and video editing possibilities on the Neo G9, the monitor is set to be the manufacturer's gaming monolith, tasked with keeping even the most rabid of graphics purists satisfied.
Also joining the Odyssey product line will be the OLED G9. In terms of raw numbers it's a step down from the Neo G9, coming in at only "only" 49 inches across. The OLED tech may nudge it above the Neo G9 on the wishlists of designers and artists, however. There is no backlight, and a quantum-dot display means deeply saturated colors without sacrificing performance. It has the same 240Hz refresh rate as the Neo G9 and a 0.1 ms response time. In addition, the G9 ships with apps from Netflix to Xbox, plus Samsung Gaming Hub. It could easily be a top-quality smart display, no PC required.
Top-quality visuals for work, play, and home
For graphics professionals looking for a more tailored experience than the gaming-focused Odyssey line provides, the new ViewFinity S9 might suit them best. Sensibly sized at 27", the S9 is a 5K display with 5,120x2,880 resolution, a new Color Calibration Engine and a 4K SlimFit camera. It plays nice with USB-C and Thunderbolt for photographers too.
Finally, Samsung has a new offer for people that don't need the highest-end consumer electronic performance. The new Smart Monitor M8 promises a high-performance, user-friendly hub for Samsung smart home technology. Running the new Matter standard and shipping with Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Samsung Gaming Hub among other apps, the M8 is ready to run all the services of a modern smart home at high efficiency while still delivering family-friendly ease of use.
All four of Samsung's latest offerings are set to debut at CES. The show starts on January 5, 2023.