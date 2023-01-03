Samsung's 2023 Projectors Are Wacky In The Best Ways

Samsung will be dropping by the Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5 with a whole new take on cutting-edge visuals. The Korean-based electronics giant has prioritized a fresh approach to one of the most fraught markets for consumer electronics: high-end displays.

One of the most effective ways for manufacturers to distinguish themselves from their competition is to deliver better, clearer, more vivid screens. When it comes to consumer electronics, big claims about things like processing speed take place under the proverbial hood; so many users don't see the incremental change. Displays, however, are by definition out front for the customer to enjoy.

Samsung's anticipated display offerings represent a wide variety of functionality, not to mention some of the highest-performance visual technology ever to land in consumer hands.