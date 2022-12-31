How To Set Up Your Google Pixel 7's Free VPN

Google's Pixel smartphone lineup doesn't hold much Android market share, and while that doesn't seem to be a big deal to the internet giant, Google does toss in some perks to make its mobile phones a tad more appealing. One of those perks is free access to the company's virtual private network that everyone else has to pay for — it's the same VPN you get when subscribed to Google One, which Pixel owners must pay for as well if they want to use the cloud storage and other bundled features.

The VPN offers some of the same benefits you'd get with any other paid alternative: enhanced privacy and security while on open Wi-Fi networks, the ability to torrent without risking a copyright strike from your ISP, and similar. The big exception is that Google One's VPN doesn't allow you to change the IP address region used when connected with the virtual private network, which makes the service less than useful if your goal is to get around geo-based content blocks.

As Google had promised, the Pixel 7 smartphone lineup comes with the free VPN perk, though the feature was delayed at launch. Google finally rolled out the free access with the December 2022 feature drop, and upon installing the update, users in eligible countries can enable the service whenever they'd like.