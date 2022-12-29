Today's Wordle Answer #558 - December 29, 2022 Solution And Hints

Feeling a little foggy after too much eggnog? The holidays will do that for you. If you need a little pick-me-up, try giving your brain a workout by taking a stab at the latest Wordle puzzle. We're on #558 now (December 29, 2022), and this one got us back into three-try territory.

Here are the hints we're offering: today's word is primarily a noun, it starts with the letter H, it has two vowels, and there are no repeating letters. Remove one of the vowels and jumble a couple of letters, and you'll get the common acronym for the systems that'll keep your home warm this winter.

This word describes a ruinous state of being, whether in the physical, mental, or emotional sense. It can also be used as a verb. Synonyms include destruction, devastation, desolation, chaos, disorder, and confusion.

If none of that helps, well, we're feeling nice, so we'll just give you the answer straight ahead.