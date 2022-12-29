Today's Wordle Answer #558 - December 29, 2022 Solution And Hints
Feeling a little foggy after too much eggnog? The holidays will do that for you. If you need a little pick-me-up, try giving your brain a workout by taking a stab at the latest Wordle puzzle. We're on #558 now (December 29, 2022), and this one got us back into three-try territory.
Here are the hints we're offering: today's word is primarily a noun, it starts with the letter H, it has two vowels, and there are no repeating letters. Remove one of the vowels and jumble a couple of letters, and you'll get the common acronym for the systems that'll keep your home warm this winter.
This word describes a ruinous state of being, whether in the physical, mental, or emotional sense. It can also be used as a verb. Synonyms include destruction, devastation, desolation, chaos, disorder, and confusion.
If none of that helps, well, we're feeling nice, so we'll just give you the answer straight ahead.
Don't let failed attempts wreak havoc on your Wordle stats
The answer for today's Wordle (#558 – December 29, 2022) is "havoc," literally defined as "widespread destruction" (noun) or "to lay waste to and devastate" (verb) as per the Oxford Dictionary. Cambridge Dictionary defines it slightly differently as "confusion and lack of order, especially causing damage or trouble."
Thus, havoc doesn't necessarily have to manifest as piles of rubble and debris. A worsening mental condition, or negative personal and financial circumstances, could also cause an individual to be in a state of havoc. One could describe the ongoing chaos at a certain social media company as havoc.
It was primarily used as a soldier's battle cry in the early 15th century, according to EtymOnline. The word derives from the old French word "havot," which means "pillaging" or "looting." It's also supposedly related to "haver," meaning to "seize, grasp, or possess." It makes a world of sense considering these wartime actions would often leave a village in absolute ruin and chaos after the assailants took whatever resources they were after.