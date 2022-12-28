The Disturbing Info Found On A Military Device Sold On eBay

You may think $68 doesn't buy you a whole lot these days, but if you make the right offer on eBay, it can land you a piece of U.S. military equipment packed with sensitive data. That's what a group of German security researchers found out when they put a "Buy it Now" offer on a Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit, which is also known as a SEEK II. The device was listed for $149.95, but the researchers ended up paying less than $70 after their offer was accepted. Despite the lowball bid, the researchers ended up receiving a lot more than they bargained for.

The device, which is one of six ex-military gadgets Matthias Marx and his team have purchased over the past year, consists of a small screen along with an extremely compact keyboard and trackpad. The SEEK II also has a thumbprint reader along with a way to take photographs and iris scans. According to the New York Times, Marx tested the device out on himself, and was greeted by a message requesting he "connect to a U.S. Special Operations Command server to upload the new collected biometrics."

However, it wasn't Marx's own biometric data that was a concern. Instead, two of the devices he and his team had acquired over the past 12 months contained sensitive information related to thousands of people in Asia and the Middle East. This could prove to be a big problem for both the American government and the individuals affected by the data breach.