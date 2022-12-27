How To Connect AirPods To Your Windows 11 PC

Do you want to pair your AirPods with a Windows 11 PC? There's a way. AirPods work seamlessly with Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Thanks to the H1 and the H2 chip on the AirPods (3rd generation) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation), the wireless earbuds connect instantly. While setting them up for the first time, you just have to bring them closer to your iPhone and open the lid; your iPhone detects the AirPods' presence and connects automatically. Additionally, AirPods' signature features, such as double-tap customizations, ear detection, and Siri, make the device popular among iPhone users. But you want to pair your AirPods to a Windows 11 PC, right?

As it turns out, you can connect AirPods to most devices that support Bluetooth. For instance, you can use AirPods with Chromebooks, which run on Chrome OS and feature Bluetooth connectivity. Similarly, on a Windows PC, there's an option to scan and pair with Bluetooth devices. Using this feature, you can connect your AirPods to a Windows PC. Although you might not have a simple and smooth experience while using AirPods with a Windows 11 PC, they work fine as Bluetooth earphones. The only downside is that you don't get any of the unique features available in the Apple ecosystem. Before beginning, ensure that you've closed Bluetooth on nearby Apple devices.