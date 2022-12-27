How To Connect AirPods To Your Windows 11 PC
Do you want to pair your AirPods with a Windows 11 PC? There's a way. AirPods work seamlessly with Apple products like the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Thanks to the H1 and the H2 chip on the AirPods (3rd generation) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation), the wireless earbuds connect instantly. While setting them up for the first time, you just have to bring them closer to your iPhone and open the lid; your iPhone detects the AirPods' presence and connects automatically. Additionally, AirPods' signature features, such as double-tap customizations, ear detection, and Siri, make the device popular among iPhone users. But you want to pair your AirPods to a Windows 11 PC, right?
As it turns out, you can connect AirPods to most devices that support Bluetooth. For instance, you can use AirPods with Chromebooks, which run on Chrome OS and feature Bluetooth connectivity. Similarly, on a Windows PC, there's an option to scan and pair with Bluetooth devices. Using this feature, you can connect your AirPods to a Windows PC. Although you might not have a simple and smooth experience while using AirPods with a Windows 11 PC, they work fine as Bluetooth earphones. The only downside is that you don't get any of the unique features available in the Apple ecosystem. Before beginning, ensure that you've closed Bluetooth on nearby Apple devices.
Here's how to connect AirPods to your Windows 11 PC
If you've previously connected any speaker or wireless earphones with your Windows 11 PC, you'll be familiar with the steps.
- On your PC, right-click the Windows icon towards the left of the taskbar and select "Settings."
- Click on the "Bluetooth & devices" option on the left.
- Enable Bluetooth by clicking on the toggle on the right.
- You will see the names of devices already connected to your PC. Click on "Add device" on the right. At this stage, you should prepare your AirPods as well.
- Place both the AirPods in the case and open its lid.
- Hold the physical button on the AirPods case until you see white LED light flashing.
- You'll see the "Add a device" menu on your computer's screen. Select "Bluetooth" to add the AirPods.
- Your Windows 11 PC will start searching for Bluetooth devices in its vicinity. Ensure the AirPods are in pairing mode and close to your PC.
- Click on your AirPods once they appear in the list of available devices. Your PC might take a few seconds to connect with the AirPods.
- Once connected, click on "Done" at the bottom right corner.
Once you pair your Windows 11 PC with AirPods, both devices will remember each other. Even if you disconnect your AirPods to use them with an iPhone or iPad, the moment you disconnect them from the Apple devices, you'll be able to switch to the Windows PC through the Bluetooth devices menu.