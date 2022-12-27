Everything We Know About Volkswagen's New EV, Ahead Of CES 2023 Reveal

It's possible that the new vehicle is the production version of the ID. Aero concept Volkswagen unveiled earlier this year. The ID. Aero concept maximizes the car's aerodynamic profile while still maintaining a spacious interior and including a good amount of storage space. It's also an all-electric answer to Volksawgen's popular Passat sedan. At the time, the German manufacturer's CEO of Passenger Cars gave a hint that this could be the next electric vehicle the company releases saying: "With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior."

As the ID. Aero is a concept, there is a chance the production version will be missing some features or have wildly different specs. However, if it does make it to the road, it will have an impressive range of up to 385 miles — putting it on par with some of Tesla's vehicles. The car is also likely to make its debut in China before being released in the European and North American markets at a later date (via AutoBlog). VW also has an electric SUV, currently known as the ID.8, in the works — though the Aero concept seems more developed. The ID. 8 is essentially an electric version of the Volkswagen Atlas, which could also theoretically be the subject of VW's big announcement — even if the Aero is the most likely candidate.