Everything We Know About Volkswagen's New EV, Ahead Of CES 2023 Reveal
The electric vehicle market has come a long way in the last few years, and many major manufacturers are going all in on it. Volkswagen is no different, and the German auto giant is set to announce the next vehicle in its all-electric ID range at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 5 to 8. The new car, which will be unveiled on Jan. 3, will follow on from the ID. Buzz — an all electric reimagining of the VW Microbus that the company unveiled back in March.
Volkswagen won't be revealing everything about its new EV at CES, but rather confirming its name and giving us all a glimpse of a "camouflaged" version of the vehicle. Details are already scarce, and they will likely remain vague even after the announcement in January. However, it is possible to make a few educated guesses based on information that is already available. Here's everything we think we know about Volkswagen's upcoming electric vehicle.
It could be the production version of a recent concept
It's possible that the new vehicle is the production version of the ID. Aero concept Volkswagen unveiled earlier this year. The ID. Aero concept maximizes the car's aerodynamic profile while still maintaining a spacious interior and including a good amount of storage space. It's also an all-electric answer to Volksawgen's popular Passat sedan. At the time, the German manufacturer's CEO of Passenger Cars gave a hint that this could be the next electric vehicle the company releases saying: "With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior."
As the ID. Aero is a concept, there is a chance the production version will be missing some features or have wildly different specs. However, if it does make it to the road, it will have an impressive range of up to 385 miles — putting it on par with some of Tesla's vehicles. The car is also likely to make its debut in China before being released in the European and North American markets at a later date (via AutoBlog). VW also has an electric SUV, currently known as the ID.8, in the works — though the Aero concept seems more developed. The ID. 8 is essentially an electric version of the Volkswagen Atlas, which could also theoretically be the subject of VW's big announcement — even if the Aero is the most likely candidate.