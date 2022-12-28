Today's Wordle Answer #557 - December 28, 2022 Solution And Hints

We hope you've been able to make it to your holiday destinations without delay, but if you happen to be stuck in an airport or train terminal somewhere, perhaps a good Wordle try can help pass the time. Today's Wordle puzzle (#557 – December 28, 2022) almost struck us out completely. Unlike yesterday's Wordle answer, we needed all six tries to guess a word we'd classify as criminally uncommon.

Here are some spoiler-free hints to get you started. Today's answer is a verb that starts with the vowel "I." There are no repeating letters, and it's a homophone of a word that means to pierce or transfix with a sharp instrument.

This word also rhymes with and is sometimes used interchangeably with the word "compel." As in, we compel you to read ahead if you're still struggling as much as we did to solve this Wordle puzzle. Join us in the next section for the full answer.