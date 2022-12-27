The Cadillac Vizion Concept Featured An Extremely Cool Rear Cargo Area

The calendar flipped from the 1990s into the 2000s and ushered in a new century. Likewise, the auto industry was trying its best to keep up with the times.

Much like Pontiac's Piranha, designers in car companies across the land were trying to blend an array of styles into an all-in-one vehicle that would pave the way toward the future. Whereas the Piranha was aimed at the young, active crowd on a budget, Cadillac — being the bastion of luxury and comfort that it was — targeted a more mature audience with more to spend on their vehicles.

At the 2001 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Cadillac took the wrapping off the Vizion, which in many ways was the forbearer to the first-gen SRX (via Jalopnik) that wouldn't appear for another nine years. The Vizion was a concept that combined a crossover SUV with a luxury station wagon and sports sedan. It's considered Caddy's version of the "soft-road SUV" from Lexus (the RX300), Mercedes (M-Class), and others (via Car and Driver).

The Vizion came with a naturally aspirated 4.2-liter (256.3-ci) V-8 Northstar engine mated to a five-speed automatic transmission (via Ultimate Car Page). It produced 300hp and 299 ft-lbs of torque and was GM's first vehicle to use its all-wheel-drive StabiliTrak feature (via Motor Trend).