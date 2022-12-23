How To Turn On Mastodon's Hidden Dark Mode

During Musk's takeover of Twitter, rival microblogging platform Mastodon gained a lot of users. On April 25, 2022, the day Twitter shook hands on Musk's $44 billion deal, the number of active users on Mastodon increased to the extent that its servers struggled to take the load. In October, the decentralized platform had about 300,000 users, skyrocketing to over 8.5 million in December 2022 (via nbcnews.com). Every time Twitter throws a new tantrum at the internet, Mastodon gets new users. For instance, after the mass layoffs at Twitter, Mastodon was bringing in more than 5,000 new users for a couple of days.

As Mastodon draws more traffic, the number of users who want to use the app in dark mode will also increase, but does the app have a dark theme that is easy on the eyes? Yes, Mastodon has a dark mode that users can switch into on the app for Android and iOS. Interestingly, dark mode is the default theme for Mastodon's web version. Unless you open the website and change the display settings to light mode, Mastodon displays the feed and all other information in a dark grey theme.

However, we will discuss the ways to enable dark mode on both Mastodon for mobile and the web, in case someone needs to change the appearance settings. One thing to remember is that Mastodon does not sync your display preference across platforms, which means that you can use the platform in different modes on your mobile and PC.