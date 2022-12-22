Sam Bankman-Fried Will Be Released To His Parents On $250 Million Bond

FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrived in the United States late Wednesday night and, as sources had claimed, he made an appearance in court only hours later. The disgraced crypto billionaire — who has since seen his fortunes largely vanish — faces several charges related to FTX and Alameda Research, including allegations of wire fraud and money laundering. He was the first to be charged in the FTX debacle, but investigators say they are moving quickly. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams has advised others who participated in the company's shenanigans to "get ahead of it" by working with officials (via Twitter).

On Wednesday, December 21, two former FTX executives and friends of Bankman-Fried were charged for their roles at the company, and officials revealed that the two are cooperating with the federal investigation as witnesses. Both Caroline Ellison, who served as Alameda Research's co-CEO, and Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX, were charged with wire fraud, among other things, and both face civil complaints from the SEC. As for Bankman-Fried, CNBC reports he's going to be released on a recognizance bond.