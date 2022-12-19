The Lucra LC470 Is The Most Incredible American Sports Car Everyone Forgot About

No one would fault you for never hearing of the Lucra LC470. Only the most die-hard gearheads (or faithful fans of the "Fast and Furious" franchise) are likely to know anything about this one-off, hand-built beast from Lucra Cars in San Marcos, California. Only 63 are estimated to exist, according to Mecum Auctions, with three of those made specifically for "Fast & Furious 6" (via autoevolution).

Founder Luke Richards was born in Whitby, Yorkshire, England to an American mother and a British father, the latter of whom was a fan of Lotus Cars (per Top Gear). Growing up, his mixed heritage meant he was exposed to the nimble racers found in Europe as well as Detroit's muscle. According to MotorTrend, Richards' father once told him, "you can either have a car that is fast in the corners or have the power to go fast in the straightaways, but you can't have a fast car that is also really lightweight." Richards wanted to prove his dad wrong and build a car that had it all.

Lucra Cars was founded in 2005 and started as a garage that refurbished Land Rover Defenders, a far different vehicle from the car that Richards wanted to make. When Lucra unveiled the first LC470, it astonished the public because it weighed just under 2,000 pounds, so it was lighter than the Lotuses that his father adored, but had the massive GM LS series V-8 engine under the hood that Richards wanted.