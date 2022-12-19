Today's Wordle Answer #548 - December 19, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle puzzle was another three-try solve for us. That makes it a solid five days of the third try being the charm. If you've been keeping up with us for daily Wordle solutions, you should be boasting an even better streak by now. If not, today's a good day to start building one: we'll provide some clues that should help you unravel the answer quickly. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer.

The word of the day is a verb that describes the act of fixing an event or occurrence for a specific time, but it can also function as a noun, in which case it describes a fine-grained metamorphic rock, slabs of which can be used for writing. The word has two vowels, A and E, as its third and fifth letters, respectively, and there are no repeated letters. If you removed the first letter of the word, you'd have an adjective that could describe a person as behind schedule, or dead.