Today's Wordle Answer #547 - December 18, 2022 Solution And Hints

It's official — we must have found a four-leaf clover because we solved today's puzzle in three tries, just like yesterday and the day before. WordleBot solved it in four attempts and reported that it took most players just as many guesses to crack the code. To help you do it even faster than we did, here are some clues that should nudge you toward the solution. If you don't want to do mental gymnastics, you can skip to the second section for the answer.

Today's word can function as a noun, verb, and adjective — super versatile. It has two vowels, A and E, as its second and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters. The word means to diminish gradually or progressively become narrower. If you replaced the fourth letter with I, you'd have the name of a pig-like herbivorous mammal with a trunk-like snout. If you swapped the first letter with P, you'd have the name of Dunder Mifflin's primary product (The Office fans unite!)