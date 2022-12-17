Today's Wordle Answer #546 - December 17, 2022 Solution And Hints

Our lucky streak continues — we solved today's Wordle puzzle in only three tries. The word of the day isn't an obscure one, and its letter combination isn't unusual either. We'll provide some clues that should help you crack the code on time, but if you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the answer.

Today's word only has one vowel, O, as its third letter. There are no repeated letters, and the first letter is C, and if you replaced the last letter with E, you'd have a new word that describes a tedious, routine task.

The word is a noun that can also function as a verb, and it appears in emotional, musical, and mathematical contexts. In math, geometry specifically, the answer word is a straight line that joins two points on a circle's circumference. In music, it's two or more different but related notes played simultaneously. Finally, something strikes a [solution word] if it evokes a positive emotion, usually enthusiasm, approval, or sympathy.