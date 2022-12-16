Today's Wordle Answer #545 - December 16, 2022 Solution And Hints

WordleBot solved today's Wordle puzzle in five tries and reported that many other players solved it in four. But we had a stroke of luck — it only took three guesses to figure out the answer! To help you finish just as fast, here are some clues that'll nudge you toward the answer on time. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the solution word.

The word of the day has two vowels, O and E, as its third and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with Rome. It's a verb that can also function as a noun — as the former, it describes a thorough investigation into a person or a matter, and as the latter, a tool used for exploring a part of the body in surgery. The first letter is P, but if you removed it from the word, you'd be left with the French word for dress.