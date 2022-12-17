Scientists Are Working To Extract Historical DNA From The Real Dracula

Vlad III Dracula, popularly known in history as Vlad The Impaler, is said to be the inspiration behind Bram Stoker's infamous vampire Dracula. Born Vlad Tepes, the Transylvanian came be known for his penchant for impaling opponents as a warning sign to his foes.

Now, A couple of scientists are now trying to extract the DNA of the infamous ruler from letters linked to him. The end goal? To "build up a picture of not only the physical makeup of the Wallachian warlord," and also get an idea of the climate conditions that he lived in (per The Guardian).

It might sound outlandish. How can DNA preserved in saliva or tears that dried hundred of years ago between sheets of paper can help reconstruct the face and physical attributes of a long-deceased person? Surprisingly, it's not impossible for scientists in this day and age. A company named Parabon Nanolabs claims that it can predict the physical attributes of a person using only a sample of their DNA.

New York-based artist Heather Dewey-Hagborg picks up discarded DNA from the roads and claims that it's enough to dtermine "where someone's ancestors likely came from, their gender, eye color, hair color, complexion, freckles, their tendency to be overweight and a handful of dimensions of the face as well with a certain likelihood" she tells CNN. Earlier this year, Israel's Corsight AI also claimed to offer a "DNA to Face" service that can construct an individual's face with just a DNA sample, reports MIT Technology Review.