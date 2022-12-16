HTC Has An AR/VR Headset To Rival Meta Quest

Watch out, Meta — it seems that a new rival is coming back to the virtual reality (VR) arena, and it aims to compete with the Meta Quest Pro. According to new information, HTC is getting ready to expand its VR headset catalog with a brand-new addition. Unfortunately, there's one downside — this headset may not be cheap.

Most times, when new gadgets or PC hardware leak out, all we have to go on are cryptic tweets and messages from anonymous tipsters. This time around, the information comes straight from the source — namely the global head of product at HTC, Shen Ye.

Deciding to shed some light on the new device, Ye talked about its capabilities and the way it was built. The yet-unnamed headset seems lightweight and resembles goggles in its design. We may have already seen a little glimpse of it in the past, but Ye hasn't confirmed if the headset seen in this tweet is the same one that the company is currently getting ready to release.

HTC's Shen Ye spoke to The Verge about the gadget, revealing more than we've ever heard of it before. According to the HTC exec, the company is making some great strides with this headset, all with the aim of creating a small all-in-one kind of device that provides access to VR, mixed reality (MR), augmented reality (AR).

Ye says that the new release will serve a wide purpose, ranging from gaming, general entertainment, and exercise, to something more advanced like productivity tools. This is where the AR and MR segments come in, and perhaps the headset could prove to be useful in metaverse-like environments.