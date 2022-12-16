The Forgotten Ford Concept Car That Could've Been America's Ferrari

Imagine a wide, low, mid-engined Ford and you'll be thinking about the GT40, or perhaps its more recent GT child and grandchild, which we also wrote about recently. But while these cars took on Ferrari at Le Mans, the blue oval once dreamed of taking on the prancing horse on the road too, with a supercar called the Maya.

Revealed as a concept in 1984, the Maya was a dramatic departure from the Ford norm. For a company producing humdrum cars like the Sierra and Escort, revealing a midship supercar styled by Italdesign and with pop-up headlights must have felt akin to Ferrari launching a family hatchback.

But that's exactly what it did, at the '84 Turin motor show. Although displayed as a "realistic prototype" and not a production-ready car, Ford and Italdesign said that the Maya was intended for the US market with a production rate of 50 per day, says Italdesign, or about 18,000 a year. That's 4,000 more than Ferrari's expected 2022 production.

Wedge-shaped, but with a plastic deformable bumper to comply with US crash regulations, the Ford Maya was intended to be powered by a mid-mounted 3.0-liter V6 engine, says Italdesign, sending 250 horsepower to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual transmission.

Intended to be jointly developed with Yamaha, that engine wasn't actually installed in the 1984 show car. Instead, TopGear says, the first Maya prototype was powered by a far less glamorous — and far less powerful — Ford V6 producing a modest 142 horsepower.