Why The Roach Coach May Be The Most Bizarre Car Ever Built

If, at first sight, the Roach Coach looks vaguely familiar, you were probably a kid in the 1970s enthralled with the Donruss trading card company's line of "Fantastic Odd Rods" stickers. For a few years in the early '70s, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing a cartoon monster stuffed inside a wild muscle car. Well, the Roach Coach looks like it drove straight off one of those stickers into real life, and the story behind its creation is as bizarre as the show car itself.

The story begins with Roach, Inc., a company in Columbus, Ohio. At the time, they were the leaders in heat transfer (aka iron-on) graphics and t-shirts. Ironically, they still exist today. Roach commissioned the Egyptian Body Shop in nearby Dayton, Ohio, to create a custom hot rod that could go out on the car show circuit and county fairs to bring attention to its custom T-shirt company. The Roach Coach was designed by Ed Newton and built by Don "The Egyptian" Boeke, Dan Woods, and Jim Jacobs.

Timing on exactly how things played out is odd because, according to an article in the September 1978 issue of "Impressions" ("The Magazine for the Imprinted Sportswear Industry"), the building of the Roach Coach took a total of six years, which means it had to start sometime in 1972. That perfectly coincides with the "Fantastic Odd Rods" craze, so maybe (just maybe) those stickers were an inspiration after all.