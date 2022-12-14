Scientists Now Studying Light From Orphaned Stars

There are few places in the universe so lightless as the frozen chasms between galaxies — or so it might appear. Lurking in those spaces are the dimly burning spheres of so-called orphan stars, which have been ejected from their celestial homes and set adrift. Scientists are getting their first glimpses at these astronomical curiosities thanks to a new imaging technique detailed in a recent study.

A galaxy is a collection of hundreds of billions of stars, and the enormous voids between galaxies are essentially empty. Most stars are born inside a galaxy's dust clouds where they tend to stay for the rest of their days, held tight by the galaxy's gravitational pull. But sometimes the complex interplay between all of those stars swirling around each other causes one to be flung from the galaxy entirely, like a cosmic game of snap the whip.

The light emitted from the wandering stars between galaxies — called 'intra-group light' — is hard to see because it's outshined by the nearby galaxies. Imagine trying to use a pair of binoculars to look at a candle hovering a couple miles above the surface of the sun. "The brightest parts of the intra-group light are ~50 times fainter than the darkest night sky on Earth. It is extremely hard to detect, even with the largest telescopes on Earth — or in space," said Dr. Cristina Martínez-Lombilla, the study's lead author, in a statement.