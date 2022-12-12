Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters May Finally Be Coming To PS4 And Nintendo Switch

When you think about role-playing games, you almost always think about Final Fantasy. This classic series has brought us many memorable stories and characters for decades. They often share the same tropes, but each one stands apart with its own unique flair, from gameplay possibilities to the deep narratives that tug at our emotions.

That's why gamers were ecstatic when Square Enix first started remastering the series' most senior titles, allowing both newcomers and nostalgic veterans to relive these epic tales. First released for PC and mobile, the collection known as "Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters" might finally be making its way to more platforms.

The ESRB has rated the collection for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The sudden appearance of these ratings doesn't always guarantee a release, but the hit rate is so high that we'd say it's safe to start salivating. The ESRB listed each title within the series individually, meaning you may be able to purchase them a la carte. This would match the release cadence of the original collection on PC, which didn't receive all titles simultaneously. We'd be surprised if a bundle including all six games won't eventually be on tap, too.