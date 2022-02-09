Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster finally gets a release date

In the second half of 2021, Square Enix started releasing Pixel Remasters of the first six “Final Fantasy” games. These Pixel Remasters essentially serve to bring those games forward into the current generation and give gamers a way to play them on modern platforms. The original plan was to have all six Pixel Remasters out by the end of 2021, but Square Enix was forced to delay “Final Fantasy VI,” derailing the whole plan. Thankfully, “Final Fantasy VI” now has a release date, and it’s just around the corner.

Square Enix

On Twitter today, Square Enix announced that “Final Fantasy VI” will be released on Steam, Android, and iOS on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. That is just two weeks from today, so mark those calendars. You can even check out some early screenshots from the remaster in this article.

As always, “Final Fantasy VI” will have something of a launch discount, as it’s currently on sale for 20% off on Steam. That brings the price down to $14.39 (from $17.99), which also includes an OST featuring five songs from the game and four wallpapers.

Square Enix is taking things one step further this time around and putting all of the “Final Fantasy” Pixel Remasters on sale to commemorate the launch of “Final Fantasy VI,” so if you missed the discounts the first time around, this is a chance to grab each game for 20% off. However, keep in mind that while the discount on “Final Fantasy VI” runs until March 10, 2022, the other discounts are only good through February 23 – the day “Final Fantasy VI” is released.

As far as the classic “Final Fantasy” games go, this is the big one. While each of the original six “Final Fantasy” games have their share of fans, “Final Fantasy VI” is often in contention for the title of “Best ‘Final Fantasy’ game” – a hotly debated topic among fans. Whether or not “Final Fantasy VI” is the best title in the series is not for us to decide, but it is certainly one of the best in the lineup and well worth checking out for those who haven’t played it.

With its release later this month, the Pixel Remaster series will be complete. We imagine “Final Fantasy” fans will start expecting ports of these remasters to other platforms (the Switch seems particularly well-suited for these games), but whether Square Enix will grant those requests is entirely up in the air. We’ll let you know if that changes in the future, but for now, look for “Final Fantasy VI” to launch on Steam and mobile on February 23.