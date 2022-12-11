Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Increase Tweet Length To 4,000 Characters

Twitter's previous tweet character limit increase from 140 to 280 characters will look quaint when the next upgrade goes live. Elon Musk has confirmed plans to drastically increase the number of characters that can be featured in a single tweet — and not everyone is happy about the change. Twitter is a type of social media platform known as a microblogging platform, which focuses on very short messages when compared to the longer ones you may find on alternative platforms like Facebook.

Those short messages force users to cut the nonsense from whatever they want to share and focus instead on the meat of their topic — though the length is still prohibitively short, which is why tweet threads have become a common feature on the platform. The need for those threads — and for awkward screenshots of a mobile notes app with a longer message — will soon be part of history, assuming Musk doesn't change his mind about upgrading the character limit.