Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Increase Tweet Length To 4,000 Characters
Twitter's previous tweet character limit increase from 140 to 280 characters will look quaint when the next upgrade goes live. Elon Musk has confirmed plans to drastically increase the number of characters that can be featured in a single tweet — and not everyone is happy about the change. Twitter is a type of social media platform known as a microblogging platform, which focuses on very short messages when compared to the longer ones you may find on alternative platforms like Facebook.
Those short messages force users to cut the nonsense from whatever they want to share and focus instead on the meat of their topic — though the length is still prohibitively short, which is why tweet threads have become a common feature on the platform. The need for those threads — and for awkward screenshots of a mobile notes app with a longer message — will soon be part of history, assuming Musk doesn't change his mind about upgrading the character limit.
Longer tweets are coming, but who will have access to them?
The Twitter Blue subscription will return Monday, December 12, giving users the chance to pay for a blue verification badge, as well as some other perks not available to free users. Amid this, word surfaced that Twitter will increase the maximum tweet character limit from 280 to a comparatively astronomical 4,000 characters, making it possible to write long messages. That, of course, will remove the need to have long tweet threads, but it also means the amount of obnoxiously long commentary on the platform may skyrocket.
Yes
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022
Elon Musk confirmed in a simple tweet that Twitter does indeed plan to increase the tweet length, but not everyone is pleased with the news. Twitter is best known for the ability to rapidly find and digest information, and the ability to share longer tweets will give users the freedom to spend more time sharing those sentiments with unnecessary words. Of course, there's one big question that still needs an answer: will the 4,000-character limit be available to everyone or only users who pay $8 per month for Blue? Twitter hasn't said yet.