Today's Wordle Answer #541 - December 12, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer contains a repeated letter, and you'd have to really [solution word] yourself to figure it out. To make things easier for you, here are some hints that'll help you crack the code faster, and if you'd rather not burn too much mental energy, you can skip to the second section for the answer.

The answer word is a verb with one vowel, A, as its first letter, and there are no repeated letters. It's what you'd do to get into a school or land a job, but it's also what you do when you put on nail polish or hit the brakes while driving. It rhymes with July, and if you replaced the last letter with E, you'd have the name of a pome fruit or a giant tech company. Has the light bulb turned on yet? If you're still unsure of the answer and don't mind the spoiler, see the section below for the full reveal.