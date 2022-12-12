Today's Wordle Answer #541 - December 12, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer contains a repeated letter, and you'd have to really [solution word] yourself to figure it out. To make things easier for you, here are some hints that'll help you crack the code faster, and if you'd rather not burn too much mental energy, you can skip to the second section for the answer.
The answer word is a verb with one vowel, A, as its first letter, and there are no repeated letters. It's what you'd do to get into a school or land a job, but it's also what you do when you put on nail polish or hit the brakes while driving. It rhymes with July, and if you replaced the last letter with E, you'd have the name of a pome fruit or a giant tech company. Has the light bulb turned on yet? If you're still unsure of the answer and don't mind the spoiler, see the section below for the full reveal.
The answer is also a request
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#541 — December 12, 2022) is apply. Like most words in Wordle's answer pool, the word traces back to the Old French "aploiier," which means to apply, use, or attach, also the root of the Modern French word "appliquer." It also has roots in Latin's "applicare," which means to join, connect with, or devote oneself to something (via Etymonline).
Like yesterday, we solved the puzzle in three tries. We had an unlucky start, as is mostly the case these days. Our opening word, white, left 564 possible answer words, but the follow-up, aloud, cut it down to just three. That turned up enough information to turn all tiles green on the third try. We hope the streak continues, and that you find this article early enough to solve the puzzle even faster. And if you don't want to wait until tomorrow for another puzzle, here are other games like Wordle to prolong the fun.